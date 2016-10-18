A former security agent for presidential candidate Hillary Clinton tells the Federal Bureau of Investigation that the former secretary of state took government furniture to her private residence.
|
10:14
Reported
News BriefsTishrei 16, 5777 , 18/10/16
Did Clinton steal State Department furniture?
A former security agent for presidential candidate Hillary Clinton tells the Federal Bureau of Investigation that the former secretary of state took government furniture to her private residence.
Last Briefs