Mexican UNESCO representative should have abstained

The Mexican Foreign Ministry announced, Tuesday, that its representative to the United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organization is being relieved after voting in favor of last week's resolution denying non-Muslim ties to Jerusalem. The ministry's internal control system will investigate how Ambassador Andrés Roemer Slomiansky deviated from his instructions to abstain from the vote.

According to a Foreign Ministry statement, "The change in our vote makes it clear that the Mexican government recognizes the undeniable connection of the Jewish people with all cultural and religious heritage in East Jerusalem. It also reflects the enormous and deepest appreciation of our government to the Jewish community, especially its significant contribution to the development of Mexico."