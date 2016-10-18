'Kotel priestly blessing is Jewish response to UNESCO'

Interior Minister Aryeh Deri said, Tuesday, that the response of the Jewish people to the UNESCO resolution denying non-Muslim links to Jerusalem will be given on Wednesday, when tens of thousands of people go to the Western Wall (Kotel) of the Temple in Jerusalem for the blessing of the priests, a regular part of the second intermediate say of the Sukkot (Tabernacles) holiday.

Interviewed by Kol Yisrael government radio, Rabbi Deri said, "We are destined to be 'a people that dwells alone'. For thousands of years our ancestors have made a pilgrimage to Jerusalem and I call on all the people of Israel to continue to do so."