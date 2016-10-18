IsraelNationalNews.com

Grenade attack in Yarcha

Police are investigating the launching of a stun grenade at the home of a man in his forties in the western Galilee Arab village of Yarcha during the pre-dawn hours of Tuesday morning.

No injuries or damage were reported.



