Police are investigating the launching of a stun grenade at the home of a man in his forties in the western Galilee Arab village of Yarcha during the pre-dawn hours of Tuesday morning.
No injuries or damage were reported.
News BriefsTishrei 16, 5777 , 18/10/16
Grenade attack in Yarcha
