Israeli TV show part of 'family reconciliation' trend

After a decade of being driven apart by devices -- smartphones, tablets and game consoles -- television wants to bring families back together again... for better or for worse, according to Agence France Presse. Trendspotters at the world's biggest entertainment market in France say a wave of sometimes hair-raising shows about resolving family and personal disputes are about to hit our screens.

The walls that go up between people are real as well as metaphorical in the Israeli show "Boxed", which seems to be working on a geopolitical as well as personal level. In the program, a mediator helps people solve intractable disputes by locking them in a box divided by a white partition.