23:03 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 15, 5777 , 17/10/16 Tishrei 15, 5777 , 17/10/16 Rain possible Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning It will be clear to partly cloudy Tuesday with a drop in temperatures. There's a chance of isolated light evening rain in the north and center of the country. Verly light rain is expected Wednesday morning in the north and along the Mediterranean coast. Othewise partly cloudy with additional slight cooling, mainly in the mountains. Thursday will be fair and slightly warmer. Partly cloudy on Friday with no significant change in temperature. Tuesday highs:

Jerusalem, Haifa: 25Celsius/77Fahrenheit;

Kinneret/Sea of Galilee: 30C/86F; Golan Heights: 26/78;

Tel Aviv: 27/80; Be'er Sheva': 29/84; Dead Sea: 32/89;

Eilat: 33/91



