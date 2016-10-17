US: Aleppo truce too little, too late

The State Department of the United States said on Monday that Russia's announcement of a halt in Russian and Syrian attacks on Aleppo for eight hours on Thursday to allow civilians and rebels to leave the Syrian city is too little, too late, according to Reuters.

Spokesman Mark Toner told the department's daily media briefing that if the plan leads to "an eight-hour pause in the unremitting suffering of the people of Aleppo, that would be a good thing, but frankly it's a bit too little, too late."