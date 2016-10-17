IsraelNationalNews.com

In today's headlines:‏ תג בכותרות
22:44
Reported

News Briefs

  Tishrei 15, 5777 , 17/10/16

Drive-by firebombing in Ofra

Arabs driving from Silwad toward Ein Yabroud threw a Molotov cocktail at Ofra, Monday evening, according to Maariv.

The firebomb ignited vegetation in the the Samarian Jewish community. Firefighters were able to control the blaze quickly.



