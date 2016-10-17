22:44 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 15, 5777 , 17/10/16 Tishrei 15, 5777 , 17/10/16 Drive-by firebombing in Ofra Arabs driving from Silwad toward Ein Yabroud threw a Molotov cocktail at Ofra, Monday evening, according to Maariv. The firebomb ignited vegetation in the the Samarian Jewish community. Firefighters were able to control the blaze quickly.



