Arabs driving from Silwad toward Ein Yabroud threw a Molotov cocktail at Ofra, Monday evening, according to Maariv.
The firebomb ignited vegetation in the the Samarian Jewish community. Firefighters were able to control the blaze quickly.
News BriefsTishrei 15, 5777 , 17/10/16
Drive-by firebombing in Ofra
