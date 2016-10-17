News Briefs

A lawyer for Raphael Morris and Ya'ir Kehati has filed an appeal with the Supreme Court against administrative orders banning the leaders of the Hozrim Lahar (returning to the Mount) movement from entering Jerusalem.

Attorney Yitzhak Bam said, " The emergency regulations, on the basis of which the orders were issued, are not relevant in 2016. The Court must decide to change the regulations so that they only distance terrorists and the people who work for the destruction of Israel and not to limit those who work on its behalf as has been done to my clients."