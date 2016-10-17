MKs: Omit defense items from Financial Arrangements

Members of Knesset Ofer Shelah (Yesh Atid) and Omer Bar-Lev (Zionist Union) asked Chairman Avi Dichter of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee to split four security matters from the Financial Arrangements bill on changes to the state budget.

The matters affected are implementation of the Goren Committee report on disabled veterans, additional shortening of compulsory service by two months in 2020, retirement provisions under new guidelines for career service and principles for determining the defense budget.