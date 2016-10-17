UNESCO head faces death threats over Jerusalem vote

Executive Director Irina Bokova of the United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organization has received death threats after distancing herself from the recent resolution denying non-Muslim connections to Jerusalem. Israel's ambassador to UNESCO, Carmel Shama Cohen told Kol Yisrael government radio, Monday evening that protection for Bokova has had to be reinforced.

The former Likud lawmaker also said, "All steps of the Palestinians are confidence destroyers. They want to poke the eye of the land and people of Israel. One day the UNESCO decision will be canceled."