Jordan's information minister has denied reports in Jordanian media that Ahmed Musa Dakamsa will be released from prison after serving 18 years of a life sentence for shooting seven Israeli girls to death as they participated in a field trip in 1997 at a monument to Jordan's peace treaty with Israel, on the border between the two countries near Naharayim.

Mohammad Al-Momani dismissed the reports as rumors and said Dakamsa will serve the full term.