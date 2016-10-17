Kara: Nobel Peace Prize for 'Son of Hamas'

Deputy Minister for Regional Cooperation Ayoub Kara has initiated a process to nominate Mosab Hassan Yousef, the son of a Hamas leader in Judea and Samaria for the Nobel Peace Prize. The Likud lawmaker cited Yousef "for his participation in providing information to Israel, which saved the lives of hundreds of thousands of innocent people in Israel and the Arab world."

Kara added, "It is time that we know to appreciate people with a humane humanitarian vision who decided to go against the flow and act to save innocent despite the danger of such a move." Yousef's autobiography is entitled "Son of Hamas". A documentary film adaptation entitled "The Green Prince, won an award at the 2014 Sundance Film Festival.