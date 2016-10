A leader of France's Jewish community has called President Marine Le Pen of France's National Front party a "despicable woman" following her call, just before the start of the Sukkot holiday, for a ban on the kippah Jewish skullcap.

Le Pen said she had nothing against the kippah but "in the name of equality, it must be banned. One cannot ban only Muslim dress because then they'll say I hate Muslims." She has also called for a stop to the provision of kosher meals.