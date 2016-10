Russia said Monday its forces and Syrian regime troops would briefly halt fire in Aleppo on Thursday, as criticism mounted of the ferocious Moscow-backed assault on the Syrian city, according to Agence France Presse.

Senior Russian military officer Sergei Rudskoi told a press briefing, "We have taken a decision not to waste time and to introduce 'humanitarian

pauses', mainly for the free passage of civilians, evacuation of the sick and wounded and withdrawal of fighters."