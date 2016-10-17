Gaza: Death sentence for spying for Israel

The military court in Gaza decided, Monday, on death by hanging for a 54-year-old man, identified only by the initials E.A., who was convicted on charges of "spying for the Israeli occupation," according to a court source cited by Agence France Presse.

The source said the man had allegedly been linked to the Israelis since 1987 and had provided a large amount of information to them since then. The case was held behind closed doors. Another alleged spy was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Also on Monday two men from rival families were sentenced to death after tit-for-tat killings in 2013 and 2015 respectively, the public prosecutor said. A series of death sentences have been handed down in recent weeks despite calls on Hamas from the European Union and rights groups to halt the practice.