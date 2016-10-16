Police arrest coach whose team honored Jerusalem terrorist

Israel Police on Sunday arrested the coach of the eastern Jerusalem-based Hilal Al-Quds soccer team, which last week honored terrorist Mesbah Abu Sabih, who murdered two Israelis in a terrorist attack at the Ammunition Hill light rail station in Jerusalem.

The coach and the players photographed themselves with a picture of Abu Sabih and also held a moment of silence in his honor before the game.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Sukkot in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)