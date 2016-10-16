Israelis prefer Clinton, but believe she'll pressure Israel more

More Israelis would rather see Hillary Clinton as U.S. president than Donald Trump, but an even larger majority believes Clinton will put greater pressure on Israel to negotiate peace with the Palestinian Authority (PA) than Trump, a new poll released Sunday found.

The poll was taken by the Israel Democracy Institute (IDI) and Tel Aviv University as part of their ongoing Peace Index and reported on by Haaretz.

