Report says UK Labour failing to confront anti-Semitism

A British parliamentary committee of inquiry is upholding claims that the Labour party’s leadership is failing to confront seriously anti-Semitism in its ranks, JTA reported Sunday.

Raised persistently by leaders of British Jewry following the election last year of Jeremy Corbyn to lead Labour, the accusation was reaffirmed in the publication of a scathing report entitled “Anti-Semitism in the UK” compiled by the Home Affairs Select Committee of the House of Commons, the lower house of the United Kingdom.

