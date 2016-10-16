Three killed in suicide attack in Turkey's Gaziantep

A suspected Islamic State (ISIS) suicide bomber blew himself up during an anti-terror raid in the Turkish city of Gaziantep on Sunday, killing three police officers, officials said.

A few hours later, a second suicide bomber -- identified as the chief of ISIS group "bomb cells" in the city near the Syrian border -- detonated his explosives, killing himself but without causing any further fatalities, according to AFP.

