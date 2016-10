Oshri Malasa, a 22-year-old Israeli hiker from Ashdod, is the person who was on Sunday killed in a collision between two cars in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Three other Israelis were injured in the accident.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Sukkot in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)