Netanyahu's office denies he agreed to construction freeze

Prime Minister's Binyamin Netanyahu’s Office on Sunday categorically denied a report by journalist Ben Caspit in the Ma’ariv newspaper, in which he claimed that Netanyahu agreed during negotiations with Zionist Union chairman Yitzhak Herzog to freeze construction in Judea and Samaria.

“It never happened,” the Prime Minister’s Office said in response to a question from Arutz Sheva.

