11:59 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 14, 5777 , 16/10/16 Tishrei 14, 5777 , 16/10/16 Bob Dylan's 5 most Jewish moments Read more



Last week, Bob Dylan became the fifteenth Jew to win the Nobel Prize in literature. A look into some of Dylan's great 'Jewish moments.' ► ◄ Last Briefs