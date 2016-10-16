IsraelNationalNews.com

  Tishrei 14, 5777 , 16/10/16

IDF closes Shechem apartment used for terror

The IDF and Shin Bet closed last night an apartment and storage room in Shechem that served as a location to prepare bombs for terrorist attacks.

The operation was under the command of Central Command.



