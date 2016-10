The leftist organization B'Tselem was unfazed on Saturday night by comments from Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, who blasted the organization following its participation in a UN Security Council meeting on Israeli communities in Judea and Samaria.

Netanyahu criticized B'Tselem as “delusional” and added, “What these organizations fail to achieve in democratic elections in Israel, they are now trying to achieve by international force. That is unacceptable.”