Clinton: Peace talks for show are better than no talks at all

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton wrote to her senior advisors, a few days after the Israeli elections, that she believes that a peace process between Israel and the Palestinian Authority (PA) that was only for show was better than no peace process at all, Haaretz reported Saturday, citing a Clinton campaign email posted on WikiLeaks.

The email was sent on March 23, 2016 by Clinton's senior foreign policy advisor Jake Sullivan emailed to both Clinton and John Podesta, chairman of her presidential campaign. If Clinton is elected, Sullivan is likely to be appointed White House National Security Advisor.