UNESCO official urges delay in vote on anti-Israel resolutions

A top official with UNESCO, the UN’s cultural body, called Friday for an upcoming vote on two resolutions on Jerusalem to be delayed after fierce protests from Israel.

Michael Worbs, who chairs UNESCO's executive board, told AFP he hoped a final vote set for Tuesday would be put off so a compromise could be worked out.

