News Briefs

The United States on Friday criticized Israeli policies in Judea and Samaria during a UN Security Council discussion on the issue.

The meeting, titled "Illegal Israeli Settlements: Obstacles to Peace and the Two-State Solution," was informal and did not involve a vote. It was held at the initiative of Egypt, Venezuela, Malaysia, Senegal and Angola.

