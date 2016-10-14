Britain to present UN resolution demanding ceasefire in Yemen

Britain will present a draft resolution to the United Nations Security Council demanding an immediate ceasefire in Yemen following a deadly air strike on a funeral ceremony, the British ambassador said Friday, according to AFP.

"We have decided to put forward a draft Security Council resolution on Yemen calling for an immediate cessation of hostilities and a resumption of the political process," British Ambassador Matthew Rycroft told reporters.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)