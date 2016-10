UNESCO Director General Irina Bokova on Friday spoke out against the agency's executive board decision to adopt a resolution that disregards the Jewish connection to the Temple Mount and the Western Wall.

Education Minister Naftali Bennett was unimpressed by Bokova’s statement, however, saying it was not enough.

