Danon: Too bad Israeli organizations join diplomatic terror

Israel’s UN Ambassador, Danny Danon, on Friday blasted leftist organizations Peace Now and B’Tselem for taking part in a UN Security Council meeting on Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria.

The members of the Security Council had convened the special meeting, entitled “Illegal Israeli Settlements: Obstacles to Peace and the Two-State Solution” and initiated by Egypt, Malaysia, Senegal, Angola and Venezuela.

