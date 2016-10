13:23 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 12, 5777 , 14/10/16 Tishrei 12, 5777 , 14/10/16 Contractor gets revenge with unfinished headstone Read more



A headstone contractor got revenge by writing on it, 'To the family: The money for his headstone has not yet been paid.' ► ◄ Last Briefs