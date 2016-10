10:02 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 12, 5777 , 14/10/16 Tishrei 12, 5777 , 14/10/16 Trump: UNESCO trying destroy 3,000 year old bond with Jerusalem Read more



Trump blasts UNESCO vote to deny Jewish connection with Temple Mount and Western Wall, says organiaztion denying 3,000 years of history ► ◄ Last Briefs