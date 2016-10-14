News Briefs

American lawmakers on Thursday condemned UNESCO’s passing of a resolution denying any Jewish connection to the Temple Mount and the Western Wall in Jerusalem.

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) said UNESCO had “doubled down on its reflexive anti-Israel bias by voting for yet another resolution that deliberately distorts history and denies the specific connection of the Jewish people to Jerusalem going back thousands of years.

“It is unfortunate that the U.S. Mission to UNESCO could not do more to persuade our allies to oppose this disgraceful resolution, the real purpose of which is to undermine Jerusalem's identity as the capital of the Jewish State,” he continued.