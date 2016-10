05:16 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 12, 5777 , 14/10/16 Tishrei 12, 5777 , 14/10/16 Polish groups deny that pogrom was motivated by anti-Semitism Read more



Polish right-wing organizations apply to resume investigation of the Kielce pogrom, saying its cause was not anti-Semitism. ► ◄ Last Briefs