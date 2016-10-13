IsraelNationalNews.com

  Tishrei 11, 5777 , 13/10/16

Supreme Court to look again into kosher certifications

The Supreme Court accepted a request today from Attorney General Avichai Mandelbilt to reconsider a petition that seeks to allow private bodies to issue kosher certifications. The Supreme Court had rejected the petition last month.



