33 IDF orphans celebrate bar mitzvah

Thirty-three orphans who had soldier parents who fell while serving in the IDF celebrated their Bar and Bat Mitzvahs in a day-long event in Jerusalem organized by the IDF Widows and Orphans Organization.

Tami Shelach, Chairperson of IDF Widows and Orphans Organization, noted on the occasion:

“We are one large family that has turned our loss into hope for a better future. I want you all to know that we will always be there for you. To your wonderful parents, I say look around at the incredible children around us that you have imbued with the love of the Land and People of Israel, be proud of yourselves, that after everything that you’ve been through you have still raised magnificent children.”