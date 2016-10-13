A 22-year-old was seriously injured when his car collided with a pole at the entrance of Tel Sheva near Beer Sheva.
Medics treated him at the scene and evacuated him to Soroka Medical Center in Beer Sheva.
22-year-old seriously injured near Beer Sheva in crash
