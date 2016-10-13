Two members of Greenfeld family released from hospital

Hanoch Greenfeld and his son Ivri, 7, who were injured in a serious car accident in Georgia, were released from Hadassah Medical Center in Jerusalem.

The status of Ivri's 11-year-old brother continues to be moderate, while the mother continues to be in serious but stable condition. Today, a slight improvement in her condition was reported.

Two children from the family - Achinoam and Nevo, aged 10 and 5 - were killed in the accident, and they will be laid to rest tomorrow morning in Mitzpeh Netofa in northern Israel.