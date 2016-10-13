IsraelNationalNews.com

In today's headlines:‏ תג בכותרות
20:27
Reported

News Briefs

  Tishrei 11, 5777 , 13/10/16

Cleared for publication: name of Jerusalem terrorist

The magistrate court allowed the publication of the name of the terrorist who committed last week's shooting attack in Jerusalem in which 2 were murdered.

He was Musabach Abu Sabich, a 28-year-old Arab from the neighborhood of Silwan in Jerusalem.



Last Briefs