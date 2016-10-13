The magistrate court allowed the publication of the name of the terrorist who committed last week's shooting attack in Jerusalem in which 2 were murdered.
He was Musabach Abu Sabich, a 28-year-old Arab from the neighborhood of Silwan in Jerusalem.
Tishrei 11, 5777 , 13/10/16
Cleared for publication: name of Jerusalem terrorist
