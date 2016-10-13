Danon: I expect Guterres to be a fair leader

Israeli Ambassador to the UN Dani Dannon blessed incoming Secretary General of the UN Antonio Guterres with good luck, while also noting his expectations.

“I congratulate Mr. Guterres on his election and I wish him the best of luck in this important position. On a day when UN agencies have again chosen to slander Israel and UNESCO adopted a resolution which attempts to sever the historical connection between the Jewish people and Jerusalem, I expect the new Secretary General to be a fair leader. We hope that he will end the obsession with Israel, and will work together with us against the antisemitic and anti-Israel forces in the UN.”