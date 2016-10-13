18:39 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 11, 5777 , 13/10/16 Tishrei 11, 5777 , 13/10/16 Ayelet Shaked: UNESCO breaking new records of ignorance "The UN is breaking its own records in its ignorance, anti-Semitism and irrelevance. An organization which strives to represent UN science and education instead represents rotten politics controlled by dictatorial Islamic states. Instead of western countries leading the organization in an enlightened direction, some of them are being dragged along as captives after disgraceful resolutions," Justice Minister Shaked said of UNESCO's decision to deny the Jewish tie to the Temple Mount and Western Wall.



► ◄ Last Briefs