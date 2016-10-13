A man was moderately injured and two more were lightly injured in a car accident on Route 444 near the Ben Shemen Interchange.
MDA medics administered aid to the injured and evacuated them to Sheba Hospital in Tel Hashomer.
|
17:18
Reported
News BriefsTishrei 11, 5777 , 13/10/16
Car accident on Route 444; 3 injured
A man was moderately injured and two more were lightly injured in a car accident on Route 444 near the Ben Shemen Interchange.
MDA medics administered aid to the injured and evacuated them to Sheba Hospital in Tel Hashomer.
Last Briefs