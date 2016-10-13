Ariel: Increase Jewish sovereignty on the Temple Mount

After UNESCO decided to adopt a resolution denying the historical connection between the Jewish people and the Western Wall, Minister Uri Ariel sent today a letter to Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Binyamin Netanyahu demanding that Netanyahu take action against UNESCO, while working to strengthen Jewish sovereignty and presence on the Temple Mount.

Minister Ariel wrote that "UNESCO is, of course, a branch of the UN, and it is incumbent upon us as a government - and you, as foreign minister, in particular - to demand that the nations of the world condemn these anti-Semitic decisions and stop immediately the funding of the UN, under whose auspices UNESCO makes its declarations."

"In addition, specifically in these times, we in the government must act with extra effort in complete opposition to these decisions by strengthening the Temple Mount and Jewish sovereignty and presence on the holiest site of Judaism: The Temple Mount," he said.