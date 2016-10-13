16:44 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 11, 5777 , 13/10/16 Tishrei 11, 5777 , 13/10/16 Passed: UN resolution denying Western Wall is Jewish UNESCO adopted the resolution denying the Jewish connection to The Temple Mount and Western Wall. The resolution was supported by 24 states, including Russia and China. 6 countries opposed and 26 abstained. (Nitzan Keidar)



