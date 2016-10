14:57 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 11, 5777 , 13/10/16 Tishrei 11, 5777 , 13/10/16 Poll: 92% of Israeli businesses don’t want to open on Shabbat Read more



The study also found that 98% of businesses said they wouldn’t take customer calls on Shabbat. ► ◄ Last Briefs