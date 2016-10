13:59 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 11, 5777 , 13/10/16 Tishrei 11, 5777 , 13/10/16 Mother of murdered teen rips scholarships for terror supporters Read more



Mother of slain teen Hallel Ariel expresses outrage that the Hebrew University gives a scholarship to those who support terror. ► ◄ Last Briefs