Jewish administrative house arrest overturned

The Honenu legal-aid organization announced, Thursday, that a military appeals court has accepted its appeal of an administrative exile imposed two months ago on a resident of the Samarian Jewish community of Adei Ad. Under the order, the resident was limited to residing in the Jerusalem suburb of Maaleh Adumim under house arrest and was not allowed to make contact with some of his Adei Ad neighbors.

At the beginning of the week, the appeals court said there was no justification for the house arrest from the intelligence presented to it. At the same time, the exile and no-contact provisions of the order stood. The judge stressed the Adei Ad resident's right to a hearing and being able to see all the relevant unclassified material against him.