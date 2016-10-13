United Hatzalah campaigns for more volunteers in Yesha

United Hatzalah launched, Thursday, a campaign aimed at increasing the number of volunteers that are currently active in Judea and Samaria. United Hatzalah Director Moshe Teitelbaum explained, “In Judea and Samaria, in particular, we have a need for more volunteers in order to close the gaps in our country wide network and lower our emergency medical services response time. We want to be able to reach every resident of Judea and Samaria within under three minutes of the time that an emergency call goes out. While our response time is continually getting shorter, we need more volunteers in these areas to reach the three-minute threshold.”

Teitelbaum said, “Our new campaign aims to generate donations, which will be used to train new volunteer EMTs and paramedics in Judea and Samaria as well as supply them with all the equipment that they need in order to minimize response time and fill the holes that are currently affecting the United Hatzalah network of volunteers in these areas.”