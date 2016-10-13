PM: We want peace but we're ready to defend ourselves

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said, Thursday that 1973's Yom Kippur War "broke out not only because of the intentions of our enemies, but also because of [our] failures in leadership. Oversights cried out to heaven."

Speaking at the official state memorial observance, Netanyahu continued, "The Yom Kippur War made it clear to our neighbors that they could not defeat us by force of arms. It paved the way for peace with Egypt and later with Jordan. Our hands continue to be extended for peace with those of our neighbors who want peace. Until then, we will be ready to defend ourselves on our own."